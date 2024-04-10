Hollywood Stars to Congress: Help Fund Ukraine

Hollywood heavyweights Sean Penn, Barbra Streisand, and Mark Hamill are calling for Congress to provide funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

They are among more than 35 artists, activists, and others who made the appeal in an opinion piece published on CNN. Other signers include Hilary Swank, Patton Oswalt, chef Jose Andres, and singer Brad Paisley.

"Ukrainians are fighting for their existence," the piece reads. "Russia … tortures Ukrainian citizens, kidnaps Ukrainian children and murders Ukrainian leaders."

The opinion piece credits Ukraine for protecting Europe and by showing how hard offensive operations are, Ukrainians have made a Chinese war in the Pacific less likely.

While support for Ukraine remains steadfast among Democrats and pockets of the Republican party, additional aid has been held up in the House of Representatives, which is controlled by the GOP.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said he will push for tens of billions in funding for Ukraine along with support for Israel in its war against Hamas. The Senate had previously approved a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., recently filed a motion to boot Johnson from the speakership and has been critical of giving Ukraine additional aide.

"How he handles funding Ukraine is going to tell our entire conference how to handle the motion to vacate," Greene said Wednesday.

The CNN opinion piece said the consequences of Russia defeating Ukraine would be dire and lead to a "far more dangerous world."

"It will be a world where we can expect war in Europe and war in Asia. A world in which Russia can cut off the food to the Near East and Africa that Ukraine now supplies. A world without rules and a world full of nuclear weapons," the opinion piece reads. "We should not let our allies down. Do the right thing = right now. Support Ukraine."

Other signers include director J.J. Abrams, actress Rosario Dawson, the band Imagine Dragons, astronaut Scott Kell, actress Kate McKinnon, and actress Alyssa Milano.