US Dips Into Surplus, Sends $300M in Aid to Ukraine

The U.S. is using the savings from previously negotiated contracts to send an additional $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

"I'm announcing an emergency package of security assistance of $300 billion worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine's pressing needs," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

"This is possible because of unanticipated cost savings in contracts that DOD negotiated to replace equipment we've already sent to Ukraine through previous drawdowns. When we sent Ukraine weapons last year, we negotiated contracts to replenish those weapons in U.S. stockpile," Sullivan said.

Congress has failed to pass additional aid for Ukraine as Republicans in the House seek to tie any funding to U.S. border security. The U.S. has not sent military aid to Ukraine since December.

"It turns out, we negotiated well, those contracts came in under budget," Sullivan said. "So, we have a modest amount of funding available. And to put a fine point on it, we're able to use these cost savings to make this modest amount of the security assistance available right now without impacting U.S. military readiness."

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its third year, Ukraine has lost territory to Vladimir Putin's forces amid dwindling supply of ammunition and the unrelenting Russian offensive.

"Ukrainian troops have fought bravely and are fighting bravely throughout this war, but they are now forced to ration their ammunition under pressure on multiple fronts, and we're already seeing the effects on the battlefield," Sullivan said.

Earlier Tuesday, House Democrats launched a last-ditch effort to force a vote on a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine by use of a "discharge petition."