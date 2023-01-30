×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tyre nichols | police | reform | tim scott | democrats | obstructionists

Sen. Tim Scott: Democrats Responsible for Lack of Police Reform

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Monday, 30 January 2023 09:26 PM EST

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., criticized Democrats for blocking his 2020 police reform bill while also calling for widespread changes to law enforcement.

Scott, Senate Republicans' lead negotiator on police reform, specifically pushed back against Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., for suggesting Republicans were uninterested in pursuing the reform.

"Yesterday on ABC's 'This Week,' Sen. Durbin asked Sen. Booker and I to come back to the table and start talking about policing in America," Scott said on the Senate floor, The Hill reported. "I never left the table.

"But it was Sen. Durbin who filibustered my JUSTICE Act."

Scott asserted that  Durbin was responsible for canning  legislation that would have barred police chokeholds.

"Politics too often gets in the way of doing what every American knows is common sense; here we find ourselves again," Scott continued, "having the same conversation with no action having happened so far."

The South Carolina senator's comments come in the wake of national upheaval surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols, 29, at the hands of five Black police officers during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, NPR reported.

The five officers were arrested Jan. 24 and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. Several EMTs who immediately responded to Nichols have also been fired.

"Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department and are not reflective of the outstanding service the men and women of the ... [MFD] provide daily in our community," the department said of the terminated EMTs.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., criticized Democrats for blocking his 2020 police reform bill while also calling for widespread changes to law enforcement.
tyre nichols, police, reform, tim scott, democrats, obstructionists
264
2023-26-30
Monday, 30 January 2023 09:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved