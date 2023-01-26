×
Tags: trump | desantis | biden | 2024 | president | election | gop

Poll: Trump Holds 35-Point Edge Over DeSantis in GOP Primary Field

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 January 2023 10:57 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump holds a massive lead in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to a new Premise survey.

Trump, the only GOP candidate to officially have kicked off a 2024 campaign, receives support of 59% of the Republican respondents, the Premise poll found.

The survey also found that Trump and President Joe Biden are in a dead heat among U.S. adults in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election, Breitbart reported.

A Biden versus Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis general election also resulted in a 50-50 split.

The Premise poll shows that Trump holds a 35-point lead over his closest party challenger, DeSantis (24%). No other potential candidate received double-digit support.

The Premise poll found that former Vice President Mike Pence has 8% support, followed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, each with 2%.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott receives 1% support among GOP respondents.

This Premise survey also asked adults about a Democrat primary field without the 80-year-old Biden. In that scenario, Vice President Kamala Harris leads with 33% among 987 respondents who said they are Democrats.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democrat presidential nominee, follows with 19% support. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is next with 9%.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (8%), New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (7%), Massachusetts Sen. Liz Warren (5%) and twice failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (5%) also received support.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker each failed to breach the 5% threshold, Breitbart reported.

The Premise poll was conducted Jan. 19-23.

Emerson College poll results Tuesday showed that Trump beats DeSantis in a possible Republican Party primary showdown and leads Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.

The Emerson survey also found that 55% of respondents say they expect Trump to be the GOP nominee regardless of whom they support, compared to 35% who say they expect DeSantis to be the nominee.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
