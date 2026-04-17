GOP Lawmaker Warns of Missing, Dead Scientists

A member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee says answers are needed regarding the deaths or disappearances under "unusual circumstances" of 11 top scientists "tied to critical U.S. programs."

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., sounded the alarm Friday over what he described as a troubling pattern involving high-level researchers connected to sensitive national security work, warning that the overlap "raises serious questions" and demands urgent investigation.

"Scientists tied to critical U.S. programs are going missing or turning up dead under unusual circumstances," Burlison wrote on X. "The overlap raises serious questions. We need answers."

The concerns come as President Donald Trump confirmed the administration has already begun investigating the cases, calling the situation "pretty serious stuff" and pledging answers soon.

Burlison told Fox News his office had been tracking several of the cases for more than a year, describing the pattern as "too coincidental" to ignore.

He suggested the incidents could be linked to the scientists' access to classified aerospace, defense, or even unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) research — raising the possibility of involvement by hostile foreign actors such as China, Russia, or Iran.

"This is a rallying call to pay attention to this issue and make sure that our nation’s top scientists are safe and secure," Burlison said, urging a federal investigation.

Among the most concerning cases is the disappearance of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William "Neil" McCasland, who disappeared in February from his New Mexico home.

Burlison said the general had been involved in advanced research and had previously discussed UAP-related topics.

Several other scientists have vanished or died under unclear circumstances, including those tied to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and private research companies.

While officials have not confirmed a link between the cases, the clustering of deaths and disappearances over the past three years has drawn increasing scrutiny.

Newsweek and other outlets have reported that some deaths were sudden or violent, while others remain unexplained.

In one widely discussed case, physicist Nuno Loureiro, a leading MIT researcher, was fatally shot in 2025.

Cancer researcher Jason Thomas was found dead after being missing for months, while NASA scientists Michael Hicks and Frank Maiwald both died under circumstances that have not been fully detailed publicly.

Five other scientists remain missing, including researchers with ties to national labs and defense-related work — fueling concerns about potential national security implications.

The Trump administration has signaled it is taking the issue seriously.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said officials are working with federal agencies to review the cases and identify any commonalities.

"No stone will be unturned," she said on X.

Some officials caution there is no definitive evidence yet linking the cases. Even so, Burlison and other Republicans argue that the stakes are too high to dismiss the pattern as coincidence.