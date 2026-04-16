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US to Delay Weapons Deliveries to Europe Amid Iran War

Thursday, 16 April 2026 03:50 PM EDT

U.S. officials have informed European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries ​are likely to be delayed as the Iran ⁠war continues to draw on ​weapons stocks, three sources familiar with the ⁠matter said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the communications ‌were not public, said ​several European countries will ‌be affected, including in the ‌Baltic region and in Scandinavia.

Some of the weapons in question were purchased ⁠by European countries ‌under the ⁠Foreign Military Sales program, or FMS, ⁠but have ⁠not yet been delivered, the sources added. ‌Those deliveries will likely be delayed, the sources said.

The White House, ‌Pentagon, ​and State ‌Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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U.S. officials have informed European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries ​are likely to be delayed as the Iran ⁠war continues to draw on ​weapons stocks, three sources familiar with the ⁠matter said.
europe, iran, middle east, war
115
2026-50-16
Thursday, 16 April 2026 03:50 PM
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