US to Delay Weapons Deliveries to Europe Amid Iran War

U.S. officials have informed European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries ​are likely to be delayed as the Iran ⁠war continues to draw on ​weapons stocks, three sources familiar with the ⁠matter said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the communications ‌were not public, said ​several European countries will ‌be affected, including in the ‌Baltic region and in Scandinavia.

Some of the weapons in question were purchased ⁠by European countries ‌under the ⁠Foreign Military Sales program, or FMS, ⁠but have ⁠not yet been delivered, the sources added. ‌Those deliveries will likely be delayed, the sources said.

The White House, ‌Pentagon, ​and State ‌Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.