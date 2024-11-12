WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sarah huckabee sanders | donald trump | administration | arkansas | press secretary | mike huckabee

Huckabee Sanders Not Seeking Trump Post

By    |   Tuesday, 12 November 2024 08:44 PM EST

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Tuesday she will not be seeking a post within President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

"I've already announced my bid for reelection, and I look forward to serving in this position for the next six years," she said during a scheduled event in Arkansas. Prior to becoming governor in 2023, Huckabee Sanders served as press secretary during the first Trump administration from 2017-2019 and endured some of the most combative first years from the D.C. press corps.

"So unfortunately, and hopefully, you guys are stuck with me for awhile, and the only member of my family that will be going into the administration is my dad," Huckabee Sanders added.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that Sanders' father and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee would be nominated to be the new U.S. ambassador to Israel. "Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years," Trump said in a statement. "He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!"

Huckabee Sanders shared Trump's enthusiasm beginning her news conference by saying, "I want to start off slightly off topic by saying how unbelievably proud I am that my dad was just nominated to be President Trump's ambassador to Israel."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Tuesday she will not be seeking a post within President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.
sarah huckabee sanders, donald trump, administration, arkansas, press secretary, mike huckabee
230
2024-44-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 08:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved