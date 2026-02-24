WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pentagon | mark kelly | pete hegseth | doj

Pentagon Appeals Block on Punishing Sen. Kelly for Video

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 09:09 PM EST

War Secretary Pete Hegseth is appealing a judge's order that blocks him from punishing Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a former Navy pilot, for participating in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

Justice Department officials filed a notice that they will ask a panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review the Feb. 12 ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon.

Kelly said in a social media post that the only reason for Hegseth to appeal is to "keep trampling on the free speech rights of retired veterans and silence dissent."

"These guys don't know when to quit," Kelly wrote on his X account.

Hegseth had vowed to immediately appeal Leon's decision.

"Sedition is sedition, 'Captain,'" he posted on his X account, referring to Kelly by his rank at retirement.

In November, Kelly and five other Democrat lawmakers appeared on a video in which they urged troops to uphold the Constitution and not to follow unlawful military directives from the Trump administration.

Republican President Donald Trump accused the lawmakers of sedition "punishable by DEATH" in a social media post days later.

Earlier this month, a Washington grand jury declined to indict the lawmakers over the video.

Kelly sued in federal court to block his Jan. 5 censure from Hegseth. Leon's order prohibits the Pentagon from implementing or enforcing Kelly's punishment while his lawsuit is pending.

Leon ruled that Pentagon officials not only violated Kelly's First Amendment free speech rights, but they also "threatened the constitutional liberties of millions of military retirees."

The judge invoked an old-fashioned rebuke — "Horsefeathers!" — in response to the government's claim that Kelly is trying to exempt himself from the rules of military justice.

"To say the least, our retired veterans deserve more respect from their Government, and our Constitution demands they receive it!" wrote Leon, who was nominated to the bench by Republican President George W. Bush.

The 90-second video was first posted on a social media account belonging to Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

Democrat Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania also appeared in the video.

All of the participants are veterans of the armed services or intelligence agencies.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
War Secretary Pete Hegseth is appealing a judge's order that blocks him from punishing Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a former Navy pilot, for participating in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders, according to a court filing on Tuesday.
pentagon, mark kelly, pete hegseth, doj
383
2026-09-24
Tuesday, 24 February 2026 09:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved