Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump Making 'Great Picks' for Cabinet

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump is making "great picks" for his Cabinet as he prepares to take office following his win on Election Day.

Trump has announced several members of his Cabinet and senior staff ahead of his second term in the White House, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, and New York Rep. Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Huckabee said, "So far, so good" when asked on "Wake Up America" about Trump's Cabinet selections, adding, "I mean, these are great picks."

He added that Trump chose "quality people," saying, "And most of all, they're loyal to the idea of America first."

Huckabee went on to say that Trump must "put people in positions who understand what the mandate is, and the mandate is not for people … who are looking for their next job."

He added, "It's not for people to come into positions who are trying to figure out how to keep Donald Trump's agenda from taking place, which is now clear."

The former governor said that Trump's agenda "is the American agenda. The people have overwhelmingly voted to give Donald Trump the presidency, and with that comes his authority to appoint people, employ people, and to send people who will make that happen."

Huckabee said that "so far, every single person who has been picked are people who really understand what the voters said last week. And that's good."

