Watch Trump's State of Union Speech on Newsmax, Newsmax2

Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform will air extensive live coverage Tuesday night of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.

Early coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," featuring Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.; Richard Grenell, president of the Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; Newsmax contributor Dick Morris; and pollster John McLaughlin.

Rob Finnerty and Greta Van Susteren will anchor coverage on Newsmax beginning at 8 p.m., featuring Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.; and political analyst Trish Regan.

Coverage on Newsmax2 begins at 8:30 p.m., with Ed Henry and Bianca de la Garza anchoring.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m., followed by the Democrats' response from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger. Both channels will air post-speech analysis until midnight, featuring Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier Tuesday outside the White House that Trump's speech will be "a celebration of 250 years of our nation's independence."

"You will hear the president share the story of Americans who have benefited from his policies," she said. "You will hear the president share tear-jerking stories of American heroes, past and present, who really exemplify what it means to be a patriotic American.

"He will obviously tout the administration's accomplishments over the past year and, of course, lay out an ambitious agenda for the working people of this country to make America more affordable, prosperous, and safe, and make the American dream more attainable.

"It will be a great speech. We hope everyone will tune in."

