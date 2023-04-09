Rep. Zinke: Biden WH Fails on Foreign Policy

The Biden administration is "consistently wrong" when it comes to foreign policy while projecting weakness that leads to threats from countries like China and Russia, Rep. Ryan Zinke said Sunday.

"Afghanistan was a colossal failure," the Montana Republican said. He appeared on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," where he was interviewed along with Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla. "That probably led to [Vladimir] Putin getting a green light in Ukraine."

And then, when it comes to Taiwan, China made threats after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke with the country's president, but China should not dictate the speaker's conversations to anyone, said Zinke.

However, the Biden administration "only looks for two things," said Zinke. "They look through globalism, that America should not have sovereignty, that we should be one of many flags rather than the leader of the West."

The administration also considers "global warming" issues, said Zinke, and "those two lenses are what directs this administration. Both lenses have flaws, but this is where this administration wants to head, and we see the consequences of that action.

Gimenez, meanwhile, discussed the growing fentanyl problems in the United States, responding to a contention from China last week that there is no trafficking of the deadly drug from China into Mexico and that any crisis is the fault of the United States.

China's statement came after Mexico's president asked in a letter that illegal shipments be stopped.

"I look at that letter as just a way to cover somebody's behind, and that's what the president of Mexico is doing," Gimenez said. "We've stepped up the pressure and we've called for action by the United States to stop this flow of fentanyl coming into our country, which is killing tens of thousands — if not over 100,000 — [of] Americans every single year. There are 300 Americans that are dying from fentanyl overdoses every single day. Can you imagine if a terrorist group came over here and killed 300 Americans every single day, what we would be doing about it?"

The president of Mexico is starting to fear a response, he added, so he sent the letter. But at the same time, he "is doing absolutely nothing about it, but again, neither is President [Joe] Biden."

He added that he does agree with China that blame lies with the United States as well, as Biden is "not doing a damn thing about it."

There is also a crisis on the border as "there is no border," said Zinke.

"I mean, you have human trafficking, sex trafficking, child trafficking, drug trafficking. The cartels are now probably stronger than the federal government of Mexico," said Zinke. "And then, of course, you have the northern border. There is no border up north. So if you don't want to travel across the desert, get on a first-class flight to Calgary and just walk across."

And as most assets are at the southern border, "we have a problem up north because no one is looking," he added. "Our Border Patrol agents, they're discouraged. Their morale is at rock bottom. They can't do their job; they're told not to do their job. And so basically they're just observers at both the north and south borders. "

The cartels, meanwhile, are a "terrorist organization" and should be treated as such, Gimenez said. "We need to go get them. If the Mexican government won't, we need to do that. It's our duty. It's the duty of the president of the United States to protect American lives, and American lives are being lost every single day because of his inaction."