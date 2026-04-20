Hungary's Magyar Targets Netanyahu With ICC Move

Newly elected Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar declared Monday his country would detain anyone wanted by the International Criminal Court, suggesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be held if he entered the country.

Speaking with reporters, Magyar was responding to Netanyahu's statement that he had been invited to Hungary's commemoration of the 1956 uprising against the Soviet-backed government at the time.

He "invited everyone, without exception, to Hungary for the 70th anniversary of the 1956 revolution," Magyar said at a press conference, reiterating that he would negate predecessor Viktor Orban's withdrawal from the ICC.

"I also made clear to the Israeli prime minister that we will not back down [from the ICC withdrawal] because my colleagues have examined it, and we can still stop the withdrawal."

The ICC issued an arrest warrant in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on accusations of war crimes for Israel's prosecution of its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, sparked by the terrorist group's attack in 2023 that killed 1,200 Israelis.

Israel and the United States have rejected and condemned the warrants.

"If someone is a member of the ICC and a person who is wanted enters the territory of our country, he or she must be detained. … Every state and head of government is aware of these laws," Magyar said.

Netanyahu said he spoke with Magyar last week to congratulate him for his victory, which ousted Orban, a long-time Israeli ally.

The Israeli leader previously visited Hungary in 2025 after an invitation by Orban, who also condemned the warrants and announced his country's withdrawal from the ICC during the visit.