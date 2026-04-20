Netanyahu Vows Action Over Jesus Statue Vandalism in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "harsh action" on Monday against a soldier caught on camera vandalizing a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon.

The photo, which the military determined was authentic after it spread online, shows an Israeli soldier using a sledgehammer to strike the head of a statue of a crucified Jesus that had fallen off a cross.

The sculpture was located in the Christian village of Debl in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, the local municipality told AFP, but officials could not say whether it had been damaged.

AFP geolocated the image to confirm it was taken in Debl but is currently unable to access the village.

"I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon," Netanyahu wrote on X.

"I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender," he added.

Israel has conducted airstrikes across Lebanon and invaded the country's south after Hezbollah entered the Middle East war in support of its backer Iran on March 2, expanding the U.S.-involved conflict.

The fighting killed nearly 2,300 people and displaced more than a million before a ceasefire came into effect last week. Israel has lost 15 soldiers in the war.

'Profound Indignation'

The military said it had determined after an investigation that the image circulating on social media was genuine and showed an Israeli soldier operating in southern Lebanon.

Checks carried out by AFP using detection tools suggested the image was likely genuine, though there were other manipulated photos circulating on social media.

The Israeli military said in a post on its official X account that it viewed the incident with "great severity," adding that the "soldier's conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops."

The military said "appropriate measures will be taken against those involved" but did not go into further detail.

It said it is working with the community to "restore the statue to its place."

The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land in a statement published by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem expressed "its profound indignation and unreserved condemnation."

"This act constitutes a grave affront to the Christian faith and adds to other reported incidents of desecration of Christian symbols by IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon," the statement said.

"The Assembly calls for immediate and decisive disciplinary action, a credible process of accountability, and clear assurances that such conduct will neither be tolerated nor repeated. For this reason, the Assembly renews, with urgency, its call to bring to an end the war that has tormented this region for far too long."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the conduct as "shameful and disgraceful."

"I am confident that necessary severe measures will be taken against whoever committed this ugly act," he wrote on X.

"We apologize for this incident and to every Christian whose feelings were hurt."

Israeli troops remain in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire.

Netanyahu last month was drawn into a controversy around religion and forced to defend himself after he said that Jesus had "no advantage" over Mongolian conqueror Genghis Khan.