Fla. Lt. Gov. Nuñez to Newsmax: Fentanyl Crisis Growing in Every State

The fentanyl crisis is growing in every state as a result of President Joe Biden's border policies, Florida GOP Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told Newsmax on Wednesday.

While outlining her state's efforts to combat the influx of the drug, Nuñez told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that "what we've seen is a complete and utter disaster of the border," whereby the drug is trafficked following its shipment and manufacturing in China "due to the disastrous Biden policies."

"We're seeing a fentanyl crisis the likes of which we have never seen," she continued. "Six out of 10 counterfeit pills are currently laced with fentanyl. It's the number one killer of individuals ages 18-45."

"We have been able to seize enough fentanyl to kill every person in the state of Florida. This is a crisis," she continued. "It's growing, and it's brewing in every state, which is why we're dedicating funding; we're creating a task force. We're making sure all of our law enforcement agencies are working in tandem with our local sheriffs' offices and police departments to tackle this.

"And then, on top of that, we are going to crack down on those that prey on children in particular, and we're going to make sure that the utmost penalties are going to be applied to perpetrators that are trafficking fentanyl."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!