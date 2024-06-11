Report: Six Russians With ISIS Ties Arrested

Six Russian nationals with suspected ties to ISIS were arrested in a coordinated sting operation in New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, the New York Post reported, citing ICE sources.

The six people, all natives of Tajikistan, were arrested in the past week, the Post reported. One was heard on tape talking about bombs, sources told The Post.

"Remember the Boston marathon [bombing]? I'm afraid something like that might happen again or worse," one of the sources said to The Post.

One of those arrested had been released by federal authorities at the southern border last year, the Post reported, citing sources.

FBI Director Chris Way had previously issued warnings about ISIS using the southern border to help launch attacks in the U.S. In April, Tajikistan citizens in ISIS attacked a Moscow concert hall, killing 145 people.

CNN reported in August that the FBI is investigating if migrants from Uzbekistan crossed over the southern border with a Turkish smuggler.

From 2021 to 2024, 362 migrants with terror ties were apprehended at the southern border, according to federal data.

In 2023, Mohammad Kharwin illegally entered the U.S. from the southern border and was freed for a year, before the FBI notified ICE he was a member of Hezb-e-Islami, the Post reported. He was rearrested in April.

A 27-year-old Somali national and member of al Shabaab was let into the country before being rearrested a year later, ICE said.

"What you're seeing now is only gonna get worse," a Border Patrol agent told the Post. "ICE probably has a list of people they need to go after."