Islamic State Group: Attack Cricket World Cup in US

Threats of terrorism loom over the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in New York as the Islamic State group issues warnings targeting the cricket tournament, amplifying concerns about safety and security, the U.S. Sun reported.

The 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence in New York next month, is on high alert following the terrorists' call for attacks.

A pro-Islamic State outlet posted a video Saturday calling for attacks at the India versus Pakistan game. The match is scheduled for June 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Westbury, New York.

The World Cup is slated to unfold between June 2 and 29, spanning multiple Caribbean nations and U.S. states such as Florida, New York, and Texas.

A recent report revealed that Cricket West Indies received a terror threat from pro-Islamic State media based in Pakistan. Both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have emphasized the implementation of a rigorous security strategy to safeguard the event.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley underscored the omnipresent risk of terrorism in the contemporary world, emphasizing enhanced security measures during large gatherings.

"Unfortunately, the threat of terrorism in its many and varied expressions is an ever-present danger in the world of the 21st century," Rowley said.

Despite acknowledging the challenges in thwarting all potential threats, authorities have remained vigilant and engaged in collaborative efforts to secure venues and protect attendees throughout the tournament.

The ICC and CWI have joined forces to allay apprehensions surrounding terrorism, underscoring their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all involved.

Simultaneously, Europe grapples with similar threats, particularly targeting the Champions League games in cities like Berlin; Dortmund, Germany; and Munich. With the looming specter of a recent attack in Moscow, various European cities, such as Paris and London, are preparing to bolster security measures for upcoming sporting events.

Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder reiterated the United States' steadfast resolve in combating the Islamic State group.

"We continue to work closely with the international community to address the ISIS threat," he said in a press release on May 9.

"When it comes to ungoverned spaces like Syria, we're going to continue to stay focused, number one, on the defeat ISIS mission, but we're also going to maintain awareness of broader regional threats as we work with allies and partners," he added.