Russian Hackers Threaten DNC Website Hack as GOP 'Gift'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 November 2022 03:38 PM EST

An unspecified group of Russian hackers said it wants to give Republicans a special election "gift" with a cyberattack on the Democratic National Committee's website.

"Good evening, Cyberarmy!" said the message, published on the cybersecurity blog Cyber Shafarat, reported Newsweek. "Today we attack the American Democrats as a gift to the Republicans for the elections! Let's start with an attack on the US Democratic National Committee ... Good evening everyone, fighters, we attack."

The hackers included a direct link to the DNC website in their message, but Tuesday afternoon, there appeared to be no evidence of issues or slowing down on the site.

Recently, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been nicknamed "Putin's Chef" because of his close alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on the Russian social media platform VKontakte that his country had interfered in U.S. elections in the past, is currently interfering, and "we will continue to interfere carefully, accurately, surgically, and in our way, as we know how to do ... during our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once."

Prigozhin has been accused of sponsoring "troll farms," or designated groups using fake identities and online engagement to affect political discourse. Such groups were able to reach about 140 million members a month just before the 2020 election, according to MIT Technology Review. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 08 November 2022 03:38 PM
