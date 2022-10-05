FBI: Widespread Cyber Voting Interference 'Unlikely'

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency this week issued a statement saying widespread election interference by "cyber actors" is "unlikely."

In a public service announcement released on Tuesday, the agencies state that they "assess that any attempts by cyber actors to compromise election infrastructure are unlikely to result in largescale disruptions or prevent voting."

The statement adds: "As of the date of this report, the FBI and CISA have no reporting to suggest cyber activity has ever prevented a registered voter from casting a ballot, compromised the integrity of any ballots cast, or affected the accuracy of voter registration information. Any attempts tracked by FBI and CISA have remained localized and were blocked or successfully mitigated with minimal or no disruption to election processes."

CISA Director Jen Easterly told members of the press on Monday that "the current environment is pretty complex, arguably much more complex than it was in 2020."

The FBI and CISA note that "Election systems that house voter registration information or manage nonvoting election processes continue to be a target of interest for malicious threat actors," and that "Cyber actors may also seek to spread or amplify false or exaggerated claims of cybersecurity compromises to election infrastructure; however, these attempts would not prevent voting or the accurate reporting of results."