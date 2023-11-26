Rep. Jackson: Biden's Decline 'Happening Quickly'

Rep. Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor under former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, said Sunday that President Joe Biden's cognitive decline is "happening quickly."

"I was also there during the [George W.] Bush administration, so I know firsthand what it takes to be the commander in chief and the head of state," the Texas Republican said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "It's a grueling job both mentally and physically. This man can't do the job. He's proven every single day that he can't do the job. But this is going to get worse. I've been saying this since he was candidate Joe Biden."

Biden, who recently celebrated his 81st birthday, has "cognitive issues related to his age," said Jackson, adding that he wasn't making a diagnosis but was comparing the president's actions to those that were going on two to three years ago.

"I went back and looked at stuff from two or three years ago, over three years ago when he was running for office, and compared it to right now, and it's unbelievable how much he's degenerated just during his time in office," said Jackson to show guest host Sean Duffy, a former U.S. representative. "We cannot afford to have this man in office for the remainder of this term and another four years after that. He's already put us at a great risk."

The United States is also facing problems with its southern border and overseas while getting drawn into wars, and those are "things that wouldn't happen if Donald Trump were there because our enemies don't fear us anymore. They don't respect us anymore and our adversaries don't trust us anymore," said Jackson.

"It's because we don't have the leadership in the White House that we need," he added. "This man, even if he wanted to, he cannot provide that leadership. He is not physically and cognitively fit for office anymore. Somebody in his inner circle needs to step up to the plate and make him aware of this, and he needs to move on for the safety and security of this country."

Jackson also discussed the push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying he hopes that happens because Americans want "accountability."

"That's why people are disgusted with Congress," he said. "It seems like we don't get anything done sometimes, and people want accountability. We control a very slim majority in the House of Representatives. We don't control the Senate or the White House, but we should be doing everything we can to hold this man accountable, to hold the Biden administration accountable. He has been completely derelict in his duty."

In addition to the issues that happen with record numbers of migrants crossing the border, known terrorists are also coming in, Jackson added.

"This man has been given every opportunity to do something about this," he said. "He has continued to bury his head in the sand and act like there's not a problem. He's a puppet of the Biden administration … he is not acting in this country's best interest."

Meanwhile, if reelected, Trump will "send people back and remove all of the incentives that the Biden administration's put in place to bring these people here," said Jackson. "That's a big part of what's going on here. The Biden administration not only opened the border up but they got rid of some of the great policies we had, like remain in Mexico that President Trump put in place."

Biden, meanwhile, could stop what is happening "overnight if he wanted to," said Jackson.

"He could get tough with the Mexican president and with the Mexican government," he said. "He is absolutely ignoring the southern border and acting like it doesn't exist. And where's Kamala Harris? She's supposed to be the border czar. She never even mentions the border, much less goes to the border, and actually tries to figure out what's going on here.

"So this is a horrible situation that I'm afraid will not be rectified until we get Donald Trump back as our president."