Huckabee to Newsmax: People Aren't Buying What Biden's Selling

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Friday that the American people "aren't buying" the rosy outlook President Joe Biden is trying to highlight.

"If you look at Biden's [poll] numbers, you know the people aren't buying what he's selling," Huckabee said on "Greg Kelly Reports." "He's got the lowest approval numbers [36%] of a president, probably ever, especially for an incumbent heading into an election year.

"And the fact is, he doesn't deserve those numbers of less than 40%. People recognize that the country is not on the right track. Over 70% of the country says we're on the wrong track."

Huckabee said voters need to remove the people running things in Washington in 2024 because "they are more focused on preserving Washington than preserving this constitutional republic that we really do owe much to."

He said he felt "grateful" for being an American.

"I'm so grateful. I won't say I'm proud to be an American; I am, but I'm more than that. I'm grateful to be an American," he said.

"I've been all over the world to many countries and have yet to be anywhere — even places of beauty and wonderful culture — for which I would say, 'Yeah, I'd give up my citizenship to live here,' because when I really look at all of the options, there's never been a country like this."

He said that despite efforts to tell school children that the country is based on racism and evil, there has never been a society in history that has lasted this long on a constitution.

"There have been some tough chapters in our country, but this is the greatest experiment of government in the history of mankind," he said. "No country has ever lived this long under the single document of the Constitution and survived. We've brought prosperity and we've brought great hope to people all over the world who never would have had it had it not been for this shining light on a hill."

Huckabee said he would like to see a return to the days of former President Donald Trump before "Bidenomics" was hurting people with high inflation and prices.

"I'd kind of like [to] go back to the days of Trump, when gas was $1.89 a gallon and when we could afford bacon, bread, and butter," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com