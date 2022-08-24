DeSantis: Florida Not Busing Because Biden Won't Send Migrants

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters this week that his administration has not bused any undocumented immigrants because President Joe Biden has stopped sending them to his state.

DeSantis previously expressed a desire to bus undocumented immigrants to Biden's home state during public appearances, saying in April: "If Biden is dumping people … we now have money where we can reroute them to sanctuary states like Delaware. We're going to do that to make sure we're keeping people safe here."

Two months ago an immigration bill in Florida included a proposal to take in migrants who arrived at the southern border via the Office of Refugee Resettlement. However, DeSantis said after a recent meeting of his Cabinet that "Biden has not sent anyone to us since we got that" because "Texas is taking people."

He added that Biden "does send children all across the country in the middle of the night and dumps them all over the United States, which I think is very reckless."

DeSantis added, "We have not had buses coming in, we have had people trickle in. I think because of what Texas has done, that has actually taken a lot of pressure off us."

He added that the "reason they are doing New York and [the] reason I was suggesting D.C. and Delaware and stuff is because it will potentially cause a change of policy."