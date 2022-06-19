DHS Plans to Bus Migrants From Border Towns

The Biden administration is planning to bus migrants from overwhelmed border towns to other areas around the country, some only hours away from the border.

According to the New York Post, busing migrants from border towns is one way Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas plans to ease the influx of migrants on United States border towns. On Monday, Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, sent a letter to Mayorkas voicing his concern that the government is sending waves of migrants to San Angelo, Texas, a town he represents with limited infrastructure to handle the large influx.

An internal DHS document obtained by NBC News indicates plans to bus migrants to Los Angeles; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Houston; Dallas; and other cities.

"San Angelo is a welcoming community," Pfluger told the Post, "but the locality has not volunteered for this mission, nor are they responsible for the burdens of the border crisis.

"This situation is a direct result of (DHS's) shortsighted policies that encourage more illegal immigration and the agency's failure to establish operational control of the southern border," the congressman added.

Pfluger mentioned how local San Angelo law enforcement informed him of DHS's plan.

Busing migrants from border towns to other communities "will relieve some of the pressure off of the border communities, but then it's going to create a problem in other communities," said Robert Beau Nettleton, a county commissioner in Val Verde County, Texas.

"There's still a lot of people in these bigger cities around the United States that don't really think that there's a 'border issue' because they're not dealing with it, but when they start dumping thousands of them in their backyard, then maybe they will understand that there is a problem," Nettleton added.