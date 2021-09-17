Roger Stone to Newsmax: 'Not a Scintilla of Evidence' in Jan. 6 Lawsuit

Trump ally Roger Stone, who was served legal papers earlier this week in connection with a lawsuit over the Jan. 6 incidents at the U.S. Capitol, told Newsmax Friday that there is "not a scintilla of evidence" to support the claims made in the legal action against either him or former President Donald Trump.

"President Trump and I have been sued by something called the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a left-wing pressure group," Stone said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"They have recruited seven Capitol Hill office holders [and] the allegations in the lawsuit are that President Trump and I are responsible. for conspiring to deny the civil rights of seven Capitol Hill police officers and we are also responsible for endangering them."

Stone was speaking with the Real Talk 93.3 radio show in St. Louis about the 2024 presidential election when he heard a knock on his door and was served with documents.

He called the lawsuit "baseless" on Friday and said it was filed for political harassment, to generate negative, and to "grind you down by costing you money" and said he has no intention of settling it.

The lawsuit alleges that Stone "incited or urged others to engage in a riot," but he said Friday what he had done was to "express my view that the country is now facing is a fight between good and evil, dark and light, the godly and the godless. That's called First Amendment protected speech. It's my opinion, I'm entitled to it. Where's the word violence? Where's the word insurrection? Where did I advocate lawlessness or breaking the law? I didn't."

Stone also called the lawsuit "harassment" because the lawyers filing it know he and his wife "have gone through a very tough time, post the Mueller witch hunt. They know she is suffering from health problems."

Stone said he'll probably be represented by David Schoen, the attorney who represented Trump in his second impeachment, as "he is most brilliant, fearless lawyer I've ever met. He's literally very, very wise and very strategic."

Meanwhile, Stone was asked if Trump is running for the White House in 2024, and he responded that the only predictable thing about Trump is that "he's completely unpredictable. But if I had to guess, just by reading it today. Not only do I think he's going to run, I think he must run."

He added that Trump is "stripping down for combat," as he has lost 25 pounds and looks "better than he's ever looked in his entire life."

But, he added that there will be no competition from former Vice President Mike Pence, who has been rumored to be mulling a 2024 run.

"I don't think Mike Pence is a viable candidate for public office in the United States for the rest of history," said Stone. "I think that would be a very, very difficult task. He has infuriated the grassroots of the Republican Party."