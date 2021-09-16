Roger Stone Served Legal Papers Related to Capitol Riot on Live Radio Show

Roger Stone was served legal papers related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot Wednesday during a live radio interview, according to media reports.

Stone, an ally of former President Donald Trump, was speaking on the Real Talk 93.3 radio show in St. Louis about the 2024 presidential election when he heard a knock on the door.

"Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit," Stone said, before exchanging a few words with the process server while he was still on the air.

"All right, I have just been served in the January 6th lawsuit — live, right here on your radio show," Stone continued. "This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good because we're out of toilet paper."

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski tweeted the audio clip and later posted a screenshot of a written statement from Stone after he had been served.

Stone, who was convicted of obstructing an investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and later pardoned by Trump, was not directly involved in any attacks on the Capitol but allegedly had interactions with Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.