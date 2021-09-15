Roger Stone: Saturday's Capitol Rally an 'Agitprop, Setup'

Roger Stone is warning the Saturday "Justice for J6" rally at the U.S. Capitol planned by Look Ahead America is merely an "agitprop" and a "setup" to make supporters of former President Donald Trump look dangerous.

"This is called agitprop," Stone said in an appearance on "Russia Today," a Russian state-run media outlet, which will air in its entirely on "Eat the Press" on Friday night. "I don't know a single person in the MAGA movement who's going. It's a setup."

Stone is urging MAGA supporters to stay away.

"No, patriots, stay away from Washington," Stone pleaded. "This is what is called a setup."

Stone added for Trump supporters to definitely not bring guns, warning "the danger is obvious."

"Here's my suggestion: The people who will be there will all be working for the government," Stone warned. "Nice try.

"If there's a single armed protester there, he'll be working for the federal government," he continued. "This is so obvious. Who would go there armed?

"Folks, I'm appealing to you: Stay away. Stay safe. Stay in your homes, and by all means, never bring a firearm to the District of Columbia."

Stone admitted there remains "so many unanswered questions about Jan. 6," but Saturday's rally will not lead to any answers.

Instead, it is an anti-Trump attempt "to recreate it," according to Stone.

"It's a sympathy ploy," he added. "Let's face it: Jan. 6 gave the government the single greatest opportunity they've ever had to abridge our constitutional rights, particularly our First Amendment rights."

Look Ahead America founder Matt Braynard tweeted a plea to rally attendees to not wear MAGA or political gear:

"We request that anybody attending our events not wear any clothing or have signs supportive of either President Trump or Biden. Anyone not honoring this request will be assumed to be an infiltrator and we will take your picture, find out who you are, and make you famous."

Braynard stressed in an ensuing tweet the rally is about those unfairly incarcerated from the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally:

"This event is 100% about #JusticeforJ6 and not the election or any candidate."