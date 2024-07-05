RFK Jr.: Won't 'Take Sides' on Saudi Role in 9/11 Attacks

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he “won’t take sides” on Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement in the 9/11 attacks — or any other conspiracy theories — if elected commander-in-chief.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kennedy accused the government of “routinely” lying.

“My take on 9/11: It’s hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn’t,” he wrote. “But conspiracy theories flourish when the government routinely lies to the public.

“As President I won’t take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates,” he added. “But I can promise is that I will open the files and usher in a new era of transparency.”

In its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the federal government concluded only al Qaeda was involved.

Others have alleged the Saudi government played a role in assisting in the attacks — or at least was complicit — triggering calls from some 9/11 families for more information about possible Saudi involvement.

A “60 Minutes” report revealed video of a Saudi intelligence operative with ties to two of the hijackers standing outside the Capitol two years before the attacks — about the same time attack targets were being chosen.

A group of 9/11 survivors and families also reportedly called on President Joe Biden, former President Trump and U.S. lawmakers to dig deeper into the issue.

The Saudi government has denied any involvement.

Kennedy, who in the past has questioned the efficacy of vaccines, has also been vocal about 9/11 attacks, telling an “In The Room” podcast he “doesn’t know what happened on 9/11.” He also referenced a conspiracy theory surrounding 7 World Trade Center, a smaller building in the complex that collapsed as a result of debris from the Twin Towers.

“I know there’s strange things that happened. … One of the buildings came down that wasn’t hit by a plane,” Kennedy said.

In other eyebrow-raising comments, Kennedy was accused of antisemitism and racism for floating theories linking Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Post has reported.

He's also has said there’s “overwhelming” evidence the CIA was involved in the assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.