Dr. Fauci on RFK Jr. Meeting: 'He Made No Sense'

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 12:51 PM EDT

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the White House's response to the COVID-19 pandemic recalled a meeting he had with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who is running an independent campaign for president, in a podcast interview Monday.

Fauci, who previously served as director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he met with Kennedy during the Trump administration when Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist and environmental lawyer, lobbied to be named the head of a White House commission on vaccine safety.

"The first slide I remember he showed is that 'It has been shown that vaccinations are responsible for the following diseases,' and he gave every disease in the world," Fauci said in an interview with David Axelrod, a CNN pundit. "For the next 40 minutes or so, he showed slide after slide after slide that day that make no sense at all."

Fauci said after the meeting he tried to explain to Kennedy that what he said made no sense from a scientific standpoint. Kennedy later wrote a critical book of Fauci called "The Real Anthony Fauci," where he accused him of funding rigged scientific research and sabotaging treatments for AIDS.

"I don't know what's going on in his head, but it's not good," Fauci said of Kennedy, claiming Kennedy's book said he killed people with vaccines.

Kennedy has petitioned to appear on the ballot in 18 states, including California, Oklahoma, Michigan, North Carolina, Iowa, Nebraska, Hawaii, Utah, Idaho, New York, New Hampshire, and Nevada, according to the campaign.

Kennedy currently polls at 9.6% according to Real Clear Politics.

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 12:51 PM
