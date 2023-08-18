9/11 Justice's Eagleson to Newsmax: US Must Try Mastermind

The government is considering plea agreements that would remove the option of sentencing 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to the death penalty because it does not want him to testify in an open trial, and if there is no trial, the family members of those killed in the 2001 attacks will "be in an uprising," said Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with life in prison versus the death penalty," Eagleson, whose father was killed while working in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, said Thursday on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"This is a distraction. That issue was a distraction. Our U.S. government does not want KSM to stand trial. They do not want to hear what he has to say. ... The feckless losers at the DOJ and the FBI are rushing this deal so they could have KSM put in jail for life without a fair trial."

Eagleson added that the government, particularly the Biden administration, is acting in a way that is "unconscionable" by considering the agreements, and in other actions that have been taken.

"President [Joe] Biden declassified documents which show without a doubt the Saudi government was involved in 9/11, and he's done nothing with it," Eagleson said.

However, Eagleson said that the "blame goes all around," including former President Donald Trump, "who is hosting them at his golf tournaments. But Biden declassifies these documents and does nothing with it. What does he do? He has his DOJ write a letter to the family members on the eve of 9/11 that they were going to let KSM walk."

The families of the 9/11 victims have waited 22 years for a trial, Eagleson told Kelly.

"We deserve to know what he has to say," said Eagleson. "This is America. America is founded upon the principles of justice. If we do not get a trial, justice in America is dead."

Further, Eagleson said that the plea agreements being considered are "further cover-up by the United States government for the Saudi role in 9/11 and the United States' intelligence failures."

"KSM will go to trial, and he will spill the beans on everything he knows about what the U.S. government knew about what Saudi Arabia did, and they do not want him talking," Eagleson said. "So, in other words, this whole issue of the death penalty or not is really the side story that is made to be the distraction here.

"The real story, which I hope people recognize, is they do not want to trial. They want to continue the decades-long cover-up effort to keep him quiet."

But if there is a trial and Mohammed is found guilty, Eagleson said he's torn on whether he wants him to be put to death.

"If he does not want to sit and rot his life away in jail, then put him in jail," he said. "But if he is actually enjoying jail, and he feels that he wants to live his life and read the Koran and books or whatever, then we should give him the death penalty.

"So, it's a really hard question to answer, but I wish I knew more information. And I wish I knew what was actually going on in his head."

Eagleson said the U.S. government wants to shut down the prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where Mohammed and other 9/11 prisoners have been held for years.

"What they want to do is take 9/11, put it in a box, wrap a bow around it, put it on a shelf, and never have to deal with us or it again, and they're doing that by closing down Guantanamo," said Eagleson. "They're repatriating some of these people in Guantanamo back to Saudi Arabia.

"They're flying them out under the cover of darkness without the [9/11] families, the attorneys ever even having a chance to talk to them or depose them."

The flights are being kept secret with the excuse that it poses "operational risks" to release details, but Eagleson said the detainees are being granted special immunity because "they're old and their family misses them."

"Well, I miss my dad," Eagleson said. "I don't have that opportunity. I never got a chance to watch him grow old."

