The biggest challenger to the Democrat presidential primary posited on Sunday that "overwhelming evidence" points to the CIA orchestrating the death of the 35th president of the United States — John F. Kennedy.

Speaking to the "Cats Roundtable" JFK's nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., told host John Catsimatidis, "There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder."

"I think it's beyond a reasonable doubt at this point. The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder and in the cover-up."