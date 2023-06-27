Rasmussen Poll: 31% of Dems Say RFK Jr. Likely Nominee

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 49% of likely U.S. voters have a favorable impression of RFK Jr., including 14% with a very favorable opinion. But 38% view Kennedy unfavorably, including 18% with a very unfavorable impression, while 14% are not sure.

In the Rasmussen survey, 31% say it's likely RFK Jr. will end up being the Democrat presidential nominee in 2024, although just 9% say it's very likely. Fifty-seven percent see a Kennedy nomination as unlikely, including 28% who say it's not at all likely while 11% were unsure.

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy Jr. is running to unseat President Joe Biden. He is a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic, he has said antidepressants cause gun violence, and is opposed to supporting foreign wars.

According to The Atlantic, "Kennedy is spinning up a more diverse web of supporters: anti-vaxxers, anti-government individuals, Silicon Valley magnates, "freethinking" celebrities, libertarians, Trump-weary Republicans, and Democrats who believe Biden is too old and feeble for a second term."

RFK Jr. has 15% support among Democrat primary voters, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll shared with The Hill.

Among Democrat voters, 35% said it's at least somewhat likely RFK Jr. will win their party's presidential nomination in 2024, including 10% who say it's very likely. Fewer Republicans (31%) and unaffiliated voters (26%) said it's at least somewhat likely Kennedy ends up as the 2024 Democrat nominee.

Slightly more men (33%) than women voters (30%) think it's at least somewhat likely RFK Jr. will be the nominee in 2024. Women voters are significantly more likely to answer "not sure" about Kennedy.

Not surprisingly, Biden's strongest supporters have the most negative view of Kennedy, while among those who strongly disapprove of Biden's performance, only 32% view Kennedy unfavorably, while 57% have at least a somewhat favorable impression of him.

In terms of race, 47% of whites, 46% of black voters, and 54% of other minorities have a favorable opinion of RFK Jr.

Voters under 40 are much more likely than their elders to view RFK Jr. favorably. While 45% of under-40 voters say Kennedy is at least somewhat likely to end up as the Democrat nominee in 2024, only 29% of those ages 40-64 and 19% of voters 65 and older say that.

Self-identified liberal voters are somewhat less likely than either moderates or conservatives to have a favorable opinion of Kennedy.

Voters earning more than $200,000 a year are more likely to have an unfavorable view of RFK Jr.

The survey of 1,046 U.S. likely voters was conducted June 20-22 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.