On Wednesday, political author Dick Morris told Newsmax's "American Agenda" that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. poses a "huge threat" to President Joe Biden.

"He poses a huge threat. He's polling at 27% of the vote in my poll," Morris said.

According to a recent poll from the Convention of States Action, 60.4% of all polled said Kennedy's rising support in the Democrat primary is due to the general dissatisfaction with Biden.

