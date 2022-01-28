×
Tags: Biden Administration | Immigration | rick scott | biden | secret | flights | migrants

Sen. Rick Scott Blasts Biden on Secret Flights for Migrants

Sen. Rick Scott
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 28 January 2022 03:08 PM

Sen, Rick Scott, R-Fla., saying Joe Biden is unfit to lead, blasted the president for secretly flying migrants to American cities.

Scott made his remarks in a Thursday tweet. He wrote: "Joe Biden doesn’t give a flip about our laws or the border & he's willing to waste millions of YOUR taxpayer dollars to fly illegal aliens on private planes to YOUR neighborhood. It is disgraceful & Biden is completely unfit to lead."

His remarks came after a newly obtained video was released showing migrants landing in Westchester, New York, on a secret charter flight.

Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive, obtained the footage via a Freedom of Information Act request. The video, recorded on a police officer's body camera, is taken on the tarmac of a Westchester airport on the night of Aug. 13, 2021, according to Fox News.

The video runs for 51 minutes. In part of it, Westchester police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky is heard asking questions to a federal contractor who worked to transport the migrants from the southern border to the airport.

The conversation came as the two men were standing next to a Boeing 737, which had flown in from Fort Bliss, Texas, by iAero Airways under charter by the Biden administration.

Hamborsky learned there were 12 "chaperones" on the flight — apparently all were working for a private security firm contracted by the government. The plane carried 142 migrants.

Newsfront

2022-08-28
Friday, 28 January 2022 03:08 PM
