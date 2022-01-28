Video Shows Migrants Being Secretly Flown Into New York Airport

Newly obtained video shows migrants landing in Westchester, New York, on a secret charter flight.

Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive, obtained the footage via a Freedom of Information Act request. The video, recorded on a police officer's body camera, is taken on the tarmac of a Westchester airport on the night of Aug. 13, 2021, according to Fox News.

The video runs for 51 minutes. In part of it, Westchester police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky is heard asking questions to a federal contractor who worked to transport the migrants from the southern border to the airport, according to the New York Post.

The conversation came as the two men were standing next to a Boeing 737, which had flown in from Fort Bliss, Texas, by iAero Airways under charter by the Biden administration.

"The government is betraying the American people," the contractor told the police sergeant.

During the video, Hamborsky is heard expressing frustration no information about the flights arriving after the airport's curfew were provided to local police, according to the newspaper.

"You're on a secure facility here; we really don't know anything and we're in charge of security," Hamborsky told one of the federal contractors. "This is anti all our security stuff."

Hamborsky learns there were 12 "chaperones" on the flight — apparently all were working for a private security firm contracted by the government. The plane carried 142 migrants.

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., had told Newsmax in December that 130 immigrants were brought on a charted flight to Pennsylvania's Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and then sent out on buses, but the Biden administration did not make anyone aware of the transfer before it happened.

Meuser added that plane, which landed with 118 minors and 12 adults, was not the first such plane to land in the state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been threatening to bus migrants sent to his state by the Biden administration up to Delaware. The Republican governor made his comments in response to a question about the "migrant flights" sent to Florida from locations near the southern border, the Daily Caller noted.

Meanwhile, Astorino who obtained the video of the New York flight, slammed the government.

"Our government is completely out of control right now. They have lied to us. They've lied to the American people," Astorino, who is running as a Republican for the governor of New York, told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Astorino said he personally saw the migrants being put on a bus to a Costco, where they were "then released into cars into the community."