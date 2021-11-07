More Than 70 Secret Flights Have Reportedly Carried Border Migrants to Florida

Border officials have reportedly secretly sent over 70 flights of migrants from the border to Florida without disclosing any information to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Washington Examiner reported Larry Keefe, DeSantis' top public safety official, revealed the secret flights have been arriving since the summer, and according to an unnamed official, have been landing daily in Jacksonville daily in recent weeks.

"Over 70 air charter flights [on] jetliner airliners coming from the southwest border have landed at Jacksonville International Airport," Keefe told the news outlet. "On average, there's 36 passengers on each of these flights. And that has been going on over the course of the summer through September."

Keefe, who was the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida until early 2021, said the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Health and Human Services will not tell Florida officials who is overseeing the flights, the names of those on the flights, or where they are being taken, the Examiner reported.

"We're in a sad situation of trying to run an investigation," Keefe told the Examiner. "Who is facilitating this travel? How are they getting here? Who are the support people? Who are the sponsors?"

"We don't know definitively or specifically as to why Jacksonville is the chosen place," he added. "[We're] having to watch and observe — in effect, spy on the government to see what it is that they're doing in the middle of the night out of these airport facilities."

Keefe said the state government was told of the flights by local law enforcement.

In October, the New York Post reported similar flights arriving at the Westchester County Airport, north of New York City, throughout the summer.

According to the Washington Examiner, the flights are coming under more intense scrutiny in the wake of an arrest of a Honduran man for suspicion of murder, first reported by the New York Post.

Keefe told the Examiner that Florida is investigating whether suspect Yery Noel Medina Ulloa might have been on one of the night flights because he pretended to be a minor and would have been detained in federal custody with minors.

The victim, Francisco Javier Cuellar, 46, a father of four and a legal resident from Mexico who was fatally stabbed Oct. 6, had hired Ulloa at his grocery store in Jacksonville, the New York Post reported.