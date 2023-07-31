Super PAC Says RFK Jr. Collected $6.47 Million in July

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., challenging President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination, raised more than $6 million for his campaign in July, most of which came after Kennedy's testimony before the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on July 20.

American Values 2024, a super PAC supporting Kennedy's campaign, reported that he collected $6.47 million in donations in July, including about $5 million after his congressional testimony, Politico reported Monday.

The super PAC is supported by Tim Mellon, a former megadonor for former President Donald Trump; Democratic Party donor Abby Rockefeller; and Gavin de Becker, a security consultant and author close to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

During that hearing, Kennedy talked about being censored by the likes of YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, and faced contentious questioning from Democrats, specifically subcommittee ranking member Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands.

"The fact that Kennedy gets so much bipartisan support tells me two things: that he's the one candidate who can unite the country and root out corruption and that he's the one Democrat who can win in the general election," Mellon said in a news release, according to Politico.

Kennedy's challenge for the Democratic nomination is still seen as a long-shot bid: He trails Biden by even larger margins than those Trump holds over the field of Republican candidates.

In the latest RealClear Politics polling average, Biden is at 63.2% and Kennedy is at 13.7%. But Politico reported, citing a spokesperson for American Values 2024, that donors see Kennedy's advantage in his bipartisan appeal.

"This is the reason why he's the logical best person to be the nominee: because he takes votes away from Trump," said the spokesperson, who was granted anonymity to provide more context on the financial filings. "He isn't viewed as a partisan hack. He's viewed as a truth-teller."

American Values 2024 said Monday it will file to the Federal Elections Commission that it raised about $9.8 million in the first six months of 2023, Politico reported.