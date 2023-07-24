×
Tags: robert f. kennedy jr. | investigation | corruption | joe biden | burisma | bribery scheme

RFK Jr. Calls for Investigation of Biden Corruption

By    |   Monday, 24 July 2023 10:56 PM EDT

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday called, for the first time, for an investigation into possible corruption by President Joe Biden.

Kennedy, who is running to replace Biden as the Democratic Party nominee for 2024, was prompted to demand the investigation by last week's release of an FBI informant report that accused Biden of being part of a $10M bribery scheme involving Burisma, the Ukrainian company that hired his son, Hunter.

The report, which was released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, alleges that Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky told the informant that he was "coerced" into paying the Bidens $10M to get the prosecutor investigating the company fired.

"I have avoided criticizing the president because I'm trying to bring people together and end some of the vitriol, the poison that's made politics so poisonous. I think, though, the issues that are now coming up are worrying enough that we really need a real investigation of what happened. I mean, these revelations where you have Burisma, which is a notoriously corrupt company that paid out apparently $10M to Hunter and his dad, if that's true, then it is really troubling," Kennedy told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo's "Sunday Morning Futures."

Kennedy added that Americans should be worried by the politicization of federal law enforcement, saying that "I think that that's something that every American needs to worry about and our federal agencies, which used to be above politics, and now become weaponized as political instruments, and that, again, is another really damaging trend for our democracy."

