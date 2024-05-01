RFK Jr. Urges Biden Exit, Claims Stronger Trump Challenge

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a bold assertion on Wednesday, suggesting that President Joe Biden should withdraw from the race to prevent former President Donald Trump from reclaiming the White House, Politico reported.

Despite trailing Biden by approximately 30 points in recent polls, Kennedy convened national media in downtown Brooklyn to advocate for his candidacy as the best chance to defeat Trump.

"We only have one chance to beat Donald Trump, and we need a nominee who can get the job done. And that would be me," Kennedy stated during a 30-minute presentation on campaign polling.

Kennedy urged Biden to take a "No Spoiler Pledge" and exit the race if Kennedy outperformed him in a head-to-head matchup with Trump in a forthcoming poll. However, Kennedy indicated he would extend a similar call to Trump, emphasizing that Trump "is not a spoiler because he can actually win."

The presentation appeared to address criticisms from both major parties regarding Kennedy's viability in the general election. Trump has launched verbal assaults on Kennedy via social media, branding support for Kennedy as a "wasted vote." Meanwhile, Democrat operatives have established a strategic operation to counter third-party threats like Kennedy.

Responding to critiques, Kennedy and his campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, cited polling data from John Zogby Strategies, showing Kennedy outperforming Trump in a hypothetical scenario without Biden or any Democratic candidate. Fox Kennedy defended the call for Biden to drop out, noting the DNC's similar request for Kennedy to withdraw.

However, the timing of any potential withdrawal in October would likely have minimal impact on the election outcome, as mail and early voting commence in some states as early as September, potentially fracturing the Democratic vote.

Despite Kennedy's modest polling figures — drawing about 11% support in a three-way race with Biden and Trump, according to RealClearPolitics — his volunteers expressed enthusiasm following the presentation. They believe the polling data provides compelling arguments to dispel notions of Kennedy being a spoiler candidate.

Kennedy's campaign has been actively gathering signatures to secure his spot on the ballot in New York. He has significant support from younger voters, concerned about issues such as student loan debt and affordable housing, as well as older veterans across the state.

The ultimate impact of Kennedy's candidacy on the November election hinges on his ability to amass signatures and fend off legal challenges from both major parties.

Kennedy emphasized, "People who believe that I am spoiling at this point for President Biden need to look at the data."