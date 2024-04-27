Trump Blasts RFK Jr. as 'Wasted Protest Vote,' 'Radical Left'

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is not only removing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from nascent chatter of being a potential running mate, he is calling him "a WASTED PROTEST VOTE" that is even more "Radical Left" than President Joe Biden and his "Green New Scammers."

"RFK Jr. is a Democrat 'Plant,' a Radical Left Liberal who's been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, get Re-Elected," Trump wrote in the first of three continuous posts Friday night on Truth Social.

"A Vote for Junior' would essentially be a WASTED PROTEST VOTE, that could swing either way, but would only swing against the Democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him."

Despite past praise of Kennedy for his independent positions and breaking from Democrats and Biden, Trump exposed the "Radical Left" positions his third-party opponent espouses.

"Junior' is totally Anti-Gun, an Extreme Environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look Conservative, a Big Time Taxer and Open Border Advocate, and Anti-Military/Vet..."

Trump added the famed Democrat family might have rejected Kennedy for his independent ideas, but conservatives should reject him, too, in November.

"Page 2: His Radicalized Family will never allow him to be a Republican, and his Chief 'Funder' is the V.P. Candidate that nobody ever heard of, except her ex-husband, who's been stripped of a big chunk of cash," Trump continued in the second post. "She puts herself down as a businesswoman, or maybe a doctor, and actually, I guess you could say that she's right. Her business was doing surgery on her husband's wallet!

"She's more Liberal than Junior' by far, not a serious person, and only a Pot of Cash to help get her No Chance Candidate on the Ballot..."

Energy-conscious Republicans cannot vote for an extreme environmentalist like Kennedy, Trump added.

"Page 3: I lived with RFK Jr. in New York and watched him convince Governor [Andrew] Cuomo to make Environmental moves that were outright NASTY," Trump wrote in his third Truth Social post. "Upstate New York was not allowed to drill or frack as Ohio, Pennsylvania, and others ripped off New York Energy.

"Because of this, prices have skyrocketed all over that part of the Country, but especially Upstate New York and New England. Their Energy Costs are the highest in the U.S., with the exception of California, run by Gavin Newscum [Newsom], the Worst Governor in the State's History."

Even Biden would do less damage to the U.S., Trump concluded.

"I'd even take Biden over Junior', because our Country would last a year or two longer prior to collapse — But it would be dead either way," Trump wrote, smashing his opponent on "FAKE" anti-vaccine views.

"His Views on Vaccines are FAKE, as is everything else about his Candidacy. Let the Democrats have RFK Jr.

"They deserve him!"

