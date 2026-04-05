Report: Iran Mediators Push Last-Ditch 45-Day Ceasefire

The United States, Iran, and several regional mediators are engaged in urgent talks over a potential 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way toward ending the conflict, according to an Axios report Sunday night.

Sources told Axios that while discussions are ongoing, the chances of reaching even a temporary agreement in the next 48 hours remain slim.

Still, officials view the effort as a final opportunity to avoid significant escalation that could involve large-scale strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliation targeting energy and water facilities across Gulf states.

President Donald Trump recently extended his deadline for Iran to reach a deal, pushing it to "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time" after initially setting a 10-day window.

Trump told Axios the U.S. is "in deep negotiations" with Iran and suggested a breakthrough remains possible.

"There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," Trump said.

Trump has warned that failure to reach an agreement could result in strikes on infrastructure critical to Iranian civilians. Iran, in turn, has threatened retaliation against key infrastructure in Israel and Gulf nations.

According to Axios, two sources said a joint U.S.-Israeli military plan targeting Iran's energy facilities is ready, although the deadline extension was intended to allow one last diplomatic push.

The negotiations are being conducted through intermediaries from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, as well as through direct messages exchanged between Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

A U.S. official told Axios that multiple proposals have been presented to Iran in recent days, but none has yet been accepted.

Mediators are exploring a two-phase framework. The first phase would establish a 45-day ceasefire during which broader negotiations would take place. The pause could be extended if talks show progress. The second phase would focus on a permanent end to the war.

Key sticking points include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Mediators are seeking limited initial concessions from Iran on both issues while also working on U.S. guarantees that any ceasefire would lead to a lasting resolution.

Iranian officials, however, remain publicly defiant, with leadership signaling they are unwilling to make significant concessions under current conditions, Axios reported.