RFK Jr. Running Mate Blames US for Deaths in Ukraine, Gaza

Nicole Shanahan, the running mate of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., asserted Wednesday the U.S. bears responsibility for casualties in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

Shanahan, a lawyer and tech entrepreneur, talked about the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip during "The Sage Steele Show" podcast.

"We are responsible for the deaths happening in Ukraine right now. We are," she said, emphasizing the U.S. role in Russia's invasion.

Shanahan also stressed Israel's responsibility to end the conflict in Gaza while saying the U.S. bears some responsibility for that conflict.

"We're in a time in history when I think we really need to figure out who we are as Americans," she said. "At this moment, we recognize that when we fund other governments and their militaries, we have a great responsibility. So, we are very much responsible for what is going on.

"We are all responsible for that because we, by we, you know, the United States, has funded, mostly the budget goes into the Iron Dome. But you know, starting a war with Hamas right now, [it's] not just starting a war with Hamas; it is engaging in something in the Middle East that was not very well-planned."

She likened the conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists to the U.S. war against Iraq.

"Immediately after Oct. 7, I saw Israel going into Gaza, into war with Hamas," she said. "I was very worried. It was the same feeling I felt when the U.S. went into Iraq. And it was the sense of beginning something that was not going to be easy to end."