RFK Jr: 'A Trump Victory Is a Kennedy Victory'

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. posted a video on X on Tuesday encouraging his supporters to vote for former President Donald Trump, saying, "a Trump victory is a Kennedy victory."

In the video, Kennedy said voting for Trump is only way to preserve free speech, which, Kennedy said, "is under relentless and withering attack in America and across the globe, but at least we still have enough of it here that you can watch this video. We can still run an opposition political campaign."

He added, "in a lot of countries, you can't do that anymore because the state now controls the media." He mentioned that Brazil banned Elon Musk's X, and that Vice President Kamala Harris agreed with that decision.

Kennedy went on to say that a disputed election would be "disastrous" and that "President Trump needs to win in a landslide, both in the Electoral College and in the popular vote. He can't do that unless my supporters join in."

"Look at the big picture," Kennedy said. "We have to unify. We have to overthrow the entrenched elites who are now ruining our country. So let's get Donald Trump elected on Nov. 5 so that we can restore our Constitution, so that we can revive the middle class, so that we can rescue our democracy and ... unravel the war machine.

"A lot of people are asking me if they live in a red state or a blue state, should they still be voting for me? What about swing states? The answer is easy: No. No matter what state you live in, you should be voting for Donald Trump."

Kennedy suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump at a rally in Arizona last month. He tried to have his name taken off the ballot in key battleground states, but some state election authorities have refused to do so.