Former RFK Jr. Staffers Form Pro-Trump Super PAC

A new pro-Donald Trump super PAC was recently formed in a move to convince supporters of Robert. F. Kennedy Jr. to put their weight behind the former president's bid for the White House.

Roughly a dozen former Kennedy staffers launched the Make America Healthy Again PAC, according to spokesperson Jeff Hutt.

Among members of the staff are many former Kennedy field team members, Politico reported Friday.

"No matter what state you live in, I urge you to vote for Donald Trump," Kennedy wrote Thursday in a message circulated through the email list of his suspended independent presidential campaign.

"This is what we need to do to get Mr. Kennedy over the finish line and to go and do this with the same energy that our volunteers and supporters were using to get Mr. Kennedy in the White House," Hutt said. "Now they need to take that energy and refocus it into getting Mr. Kennedy a seat at the table at the White House with a unity ticket with Donald Trump."

The PAC will concentrate its efforts on swing states where Kennedy remains on the ballot despite ongoing legal challenges to remove it, Politico reported. The PAC will also focus on voters in blue states. Virginia and New Hampshire are key priorities for the PAC.

"As you know, this could be a very close election. A disputed election result would be a disaster for our divided nation," Kennedy wrote. "President Trump needs to win in a landslide both in the Electoral College and the popular vote. He can’t do it unless my supporters join him and look at the big picture."

The PAC will file its first financial disclosure report to the Federal Election Commission on Oct. 15.