RFK Jr. Struggling as Dems, GOP Shore Up Tickets

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has seemingly dropped off the campaign trail following the Republican National Convention and President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race, reports Politico.

Kennedy has canceled multiple campaign events and as previously reported, last week met with former President Donald Trump to discuss a potential job in his administration, should Trump win in November.

"One would think that any well-heeled, well-known independent or third-party challenger should have been able to gain some momentum, and it almost seems that the Kennedy campaign went backwards during the post-debate coverage," Christopher Thrasher, a ballot access attorney and political consultant who has advised multiple independent and third-party campaigns, told Politico.

Kennedy issued an apology Tuesday morning after his son shared video of a phone call between his father and Trump, who tried to persuade Kennedy to endorse him.

"When President Trump called me, I was taping with an in-house videographer," Kennedy wrote. "I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted."

In the video, Trump is heard agreeing with Kennedy's sentiments about vaccines before trying to coax him into endorsing his campaign.

"I would love you to do something. And I think it'll be so good for you and so big for you," Trump said over the phone.

"And we're going to win," he added.

Ben Braddock, a health commentator close to Kennedy's campaign, told Politico "There was a widespread expectation in the Kennedy camp that Trump was going to make the deal, which was why he stayed in Milwaukee for several days.

"As of last Thursday morning, the buzz was that there would be an appearance on the final night. Maybe the Trump campaign decided it was better for Kennedy to stay in to bleed votes from Biden."