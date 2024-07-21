RFK Jr. Reacts: Dems Blocking Me Led to This 'Crisis'

Democrats blocking him from the primary process has brought America to this "period of crisis," independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy said Sunday.

"I predicted that President Biden suffered from a degenerative condition that was not going to improve, and that it would make it impossible for him to govern effectively," Kennedy said in a news conference outside of his Hyannisport compound Sunday evening after President Joe Biden officially ended his reelection campaign.

"The reaction of the DNC to that obvious condition was to hide it from the American public and to use their power over the Democratic Party nomination process to make sure that nobody could compete with President Biden in a way that would expose his deficiencies.

"And as a result, we are where we are today, which is in a period of crisis. And we have two crises and they both derive from the same condition."

RFK Jr. was pushed out of the Democrat primary last year, forcing him to move his campaign to be independent, but now Biden has ended his campaign to endorse unelected underling Vice President Kamala Harris as the torch bearer for the Biden-Harris campaign.

The "Biden for President campaign has officially filed the Federal Elections Commission paperwork for "Harris for President."

RFK Jr. also took aim at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"President Trump has a connection to the American people, a populist connection, but in many ways, it's the same fraudulent connection that we with the DNC over the past year, concealing the real purpose of their objectives, which was to give us a president that represents corporate interests rather than the interests of the American public," he added. "We've seen two presidents who aren't really addressing any of the issues that America that are critical to our country.

"We have, if you look at President Biden and President Trump, you can look at them and say, these are very different people. Their dispositions are different. Their personalities are different. Their expressed ideologies are very, very different. Their approach to politics could not be more distinct.

"But if you actually look at the policies over which they differ over the landscapes in which they're staging this election, it's a very narrow."