UK's Farage Sees Trump 'Pivot Point,' 'Political Revolution'

President-elect Donald Trump's resounding victory has delivered a message and mandate "on steroids" to the English-speaking world that represents a "pivot point" and a "political revolution," according to Brexit architect Nigel Farage.

"I think what Trump has done and what he’ll show over the next four years will be a remarkable example to the rest of the English-speaking world," Farage told "The Winston Marshall Show" this weekend. "I believe last week was a pivot point in all of this, so I'm actually pretty bullish.

"I felt it before, but Trump's victory puts it on steroids."

Winston Marshall is the former Mumford & Sons banjo player turned podcaster, and he hosted Farage in a nearly hourlong sitdown to talk about Trump's influence on American and global politics.

Farage said he sees the "possibility of a political revolution sweeping through this country in the next few years," which includes the United Kingdom in addition to America.

"Talk about cool dude, he's something else," Farage said of a relaxed and confident Trump at a private donor and friends and family event at Mar-a-Lago watching election night returns.

"I think in terms of election victories, I don't think I can think of a bigger one in my life," Farage told Marshall of a sweeping Electoral College and Congress victory that amounts to "a royal flush" in American politics.

"A serious piece of history," Farage added. "America is headed into a very exciting period."

Farage said he was humbled to be invited to the private Mar-a-Lago election night returns watch party and to "being part of project Donald."

He said he was the lone U.K. representative invited and feels the mandate to help bridge the American political "revolution" to British political circles as he takes on its two establishment parties, the governing left-wing Labour Party and the recently ousted conservative-in-name-only Tories.

"I think the of distrust in both parties, the level of distrust in the type of individuals in those parties, is at the most remarkable level now," Farage told Marshall.