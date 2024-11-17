Silent Majority Gets Louder With MAGA Hats, Trump Dancing

President-elect Donald Trump's silent majority is increasingly coming out of the shadows to openly display MAGA support after the election victory even in deep-blue districts.

They are wearing Make America Great Again hats, putting up Trump-Vance yard signs, and even doing Trump's famed YMCA campaign rally dance in end zones of football games and after MMA fight victories.

"All of these undercover Trump people are out," Trafalgar Group pollster Robert Cahaly told Axios. "People that would have hidden a week or so ago aren't hiding anymore."

MAGA hats are increasingly popular even in long deep-blue areas of America, including Manhattan, The Washington Post reported.

Trump improved Republican margins in nearly every state and blue strangleholds of New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, according to Axios.

Also, as Elon Musk hailed in a tweet of a Newsmax "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" election map, Trump-backers are celebrating the trumping of President Joe Biden support throughout America.

A postelection Higbie "Culture Clash" segment the Thursday after the election showed the graphic of the Vice President Kamala Harris-won states that have no voter ID.

"I find it funny that almost all the states that Harris won don't require photo ID," Higbie noted, showing the map.

Famed Trump impersonator Shawn Farash chimed in.

"Wow, wow!" Farash, a comedian who emerged years ago with an on-point Trump voice, responded to Higbie. "It's almost like where it's easier to cheat, the cheaters win. I never would have thought.

"But my favorite map was the one on CNN: 'Here's a map of all the counties that Kamala Harris outperformed Joe Biden,' and there was nothing there.

"None?!"

The resounding Trump victory has emboldened the once politically persecuted to share who they voted for, Axios reported.

"There's such a stigma still with being a Trump supporter," Manhattan-based psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert told Axios. "I'm not sure it's gonna be like that anymore."

There still remains a fear of persecution and potential retribution from violent opposition to Trump voters, though, according to Linda Marie, a Staten Island Trump voter who works in Manhattan.

"I'm old, I don't want to get killed just because I'm wearing a hat," she told the Post as she bought a MAGA hat from a Manhattan street vendor.