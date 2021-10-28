Rutgers' 'ProfessorCrunk' Hails CRT, Wants to Take White 'Mother****ers' Out

After President Joe Biden delivered the opening address at The Root Institute in September, a Rutgers University professor who promotes critical race theory delivered remarks condemning white people as ''villains'' and saying she wants to ''take these motherf**kers out.''

Brittney Cooper, Rutgers associate professor of women's, gender and sexuality studies and Africana studies, was speaking on the topic ''Unpacking the Attacks on Critical Race Theory,'' Campus Reform reported.

Cooper called CRT ''the proper teaching of American history'' and asserted that white people ''kind of deserve'' their declining birthrate, according to the report.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopaedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in U.S. law intended to maintain social, economic and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

Critics are panning Cooper's comments, including her telling writer Michael Harriot in the forum: ''I think that white people are committed to being villains in the aggregate.''

Rutgers is New Jersey's prominent public university funded in part by both federal and state taxpayer dollars, and Cooper will earn at least $114,248.95 from Rutgers this year, according to Campus Reform's public records request.

The report noted that 18.9% of Rutgers' budget comes from state appropriations, while the federal funding comes through student aid, research grants, and COVID-19 stimulus.

''White people's birthrates are going down,'' Cooper added in her remarks, ''because they literally cannot afford to put their children, newer generations, into the middle class.

''It's super perverse, and also they kind of deserve it.''

When asked if white people would give up power, Cooper responded, ''The thing I want to say to you is, 'We got to take these motherf***ers out,' but like, we can't say that, right?''

Cooper said, ''I don't believe in a project of violence, I truly don't,'' adding that ''our souls suffer from that.''

CRT has come under fire in recent years as conservatives have criticized the teaching of what they view as revisionist history, but Cooper said she teaches CRT as the only way.

''The issue that the right has is that critical race theory is just the proper teaching of American history,'' she claimed.

This is not the first time Campus Reform covered Cooper's speech, either.

She tweeted during the 2020 pandemic and the presidential election: ''F*** each and every Trump supporter. You all absolutely did this. You are to blame.''

Cooper's Twitter account is by approval only for her account with the handle: ProfessorCrunk.

Crunk is a term from Dirty South rappers that means ''crazy, drunk'' — or short for chronic, drunk, which is a term for partying on marijuana and alcohol, according to Urban Dictionary.

Cooper also addressed religion, saying that conservatives worship a God who is ''an a****le'' with ''nothing holy, loving, righteous, inclusive, liberatory theologically sound about him,'' Campus Reform reported.