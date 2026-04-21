Trump Agrees With Starmer: UK Ambassador Was 'Bad Pick'

President Donald Trump agreed with Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Britain's ambassador to the United States was "a really bad pick" because of his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a late Monday post on Truth Social, Trump amplified Starmer's admission of error, signaling alignment between the two leaders even as tensions continue to simmer over the United Kingdom's lack of support in the Iran war.

"Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom acknowledged that he 'exercised wrong judgement' when he chose his Ambassador to Washington. I agree, he was a really bad pick. Plenty of time to recover, however!" Trump wrote.

Starmer's remarks followed mounting political pressure in the U.K. after revelations surrounding Peter Mandelson, a longtime political figure whose association with Epstein and alleged vetting failures triggered a firestorm.

Starmer admitted he would not have made the appointment had he been fully informed of security concerns flagged during the vetting process.

"I would not have gone ahead with the appointment," Starmer told lawmakers, calling it "frankly staggering" that key details were not disclosed to him.

He also issued an apology to Epstein's victims, acknowledging the gravity of the decision.

The controversy has fueled criticism from across Britain's political spectrum, with opposition leaders accusing Starmer of poor judgment and weak leadership.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said the prime minister's explanation strained credibility, arguing that he "didn't want to know" about potential risks.

The scandal adds to pressure on Starmer, whose government has struggled with declining poll numbers and internal unrest.

Mandelson was ultimately dismissed after new details about his Epstein ties emerged, but critics argue the damage to public trust has already been done.

For Trump, the episode underscores what he has repeatedly framed as leadership failures among U.S. allies.

The president has been particularly critical of Starmer and the United Kingdom in recent months, especially over what he views as insufficient support for military efforts related to Iran.

Trump has publicly urged stronger action and burden-sharing from NATO allies, singling out Britain for what he described as a lack of urgency in confronting escalating threats.

His criticism reflects a broader "America First" stance that has often challenged traditional alliances and called for greater accountability from partner nations.

The Epstein-linked controversy, combined with foreign policy disagreements, highlights the fragile state of U.S.-U.K. relations as both leaders navigate domestic and international pressures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.