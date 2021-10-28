Glenn Youngkin to Newsmax: Virginia and I Are 'for Parents'

As the Virginia gubernatorial race tightens before Tuesday, Election Day, GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin is thanking parents in Loudoun and Fairfax counties for standing up against critical race theory and liberal indoctrination in public schools.

''Loudoun County parents have basically started this movement for parents,'' Youngkin told Newsmax's ''Spicer & Co.'' on Thursday, taking a few minutes' break from day six of a 10-day bus tour leading up to the final vote.

''They were standing up for the rights of their children. No politicians were, and Loudoun County parents did. I'm going to go work for parents. I'm going to go work for students, and I cannot wait to stand up for the rights of parents to be in their kids' education.''

The hot-button issue of school boards, mask and vaccine mandates, and CRT in public schools have been making national news from the two eastern Virginia counties close to Washington. It has also become the leading issue in the campaign against Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, who served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopaedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

''Here's a guy who stood up and said parents don't have a role in their kids' education, and he wants to put government between parents and children,'' Youngkin told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith. ''I mean, in Virginia, we have a law that says parents have a fundamental right to make decisions with regard to their kids' education. Terry McAuliffe doesn't believe it.''

Youngkin noted that the National School Boards Association's open letter to President Joe Biden, which spurred Attorney General Merrick Garland to mobilize the FBI and Justice Department attorneys to investigate and prosecute local school board protests, has roots in these pivotal Virginia counties.

''When parents stand up and disagree,'' Youngkin said, McAuliffe ''calls his friend Joe Biden and has Joe Biden send the FBI ... to try to silence'' dissent.

''It's un-American, it's wrong, and Virginia parents aren't standing for it,'' Youngkin said.

Youngkin said ''enthusiasm is enormous'' as he has received 150,000 individual donations at YoungkinForGovernor.com, knocked on a million doors, and plans to have spoken with 5 million Virginia voters by the time polls close Tuesday.

''This is no longer a campaign,'' Youngkin said. ''It is a movement, and it is amazing just to be part of it because who's on the ballot: Terry McAuliffe and his big government control against all Virginians.

''And all Virginians are going to win.''

Youngkin said his rallies on his 10-day tour are packed and exceeding his own expectations, reaching all corners of Virginia and all ends of the political spectrum.

''It's Republicans, it's independents, it's Democrats,'' Youngkin said. ''We're winning independents by nearly 20 points, and we actually see Democrats walking en masse over to our campaign.''

The final days are going to be pivotal in pushing Youngkin over the top, he concluded.

''This is going to be decided between here and Nov. 2, and so people got to get out and vote,'' he said. ''We're just so excited about seeing Virginia come together and make a statement about our future. It's not Republicans against Democrats, it's Virginians standing up for a new day.''

