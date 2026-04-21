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Tags: elon musk | spacex | stock

Report: Musk Bought $1.4 Billion SpaceX Stock Last Year

Tuesday, 21 April 2026 08:04 AM EDT

Elon Musk increased his stake in SpaceX last year by purchasing $1.4 billion worth ‌of stock from current ​and former employees, The Information reported on Tuesday.

The ⁠secondary stock purchase, made ​through Musk's trust, was disclosed in a ⁠draft of SpaceX's confidential IPO prospectus, the report said.

SpaceX also approved ‌a plan last ​month that would ‌award the billionaire CEO 60 million ‌additional shares if the company’s market capitalization climbs from $1.1 trillion to ⁠as high ‌as $6.6 trillion ⁠and completes an ambitious plan ⁠of ⁠building data centers in space to supply ‌compute for AI developers, The Information said.

Reuters could not immediately verify ‌the ​report.

SpaceX did ‌not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Elon Musk increased his stake in SpaceX last year by purchasing $1.4 billion worth of stock from current ​and former employees, The Information reported on Tuesday. The ⁠secondary stock purchase, made ​through Musk's trust, was disclosed in a ⁠draft of SpaceX's confidential...
elon musk, spacex, stock
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2026-04-21
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 08:04 AM
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