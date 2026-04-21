Elon Musk increased his stake in SpaceX last year by purchasing $1.4 billion worth ‌of stock from current ​and former employees, The Information reported on Tuesday.

The ⁠secondary stock purchase, made ​through Musk's trust, was disclosed in a ⁠draft of SpaceX's confidential IPO prospectus, the report said.

SpaceX also approved ‌a plan last ​month that would ‌award the billionaire CEO 60 million ‌additional shares if the company’s market capitalization climbs from $1.1 trillion to ⁠as high ‌as $6.6 trillion ⁠and completes an ambitious plan ⁠of ⁠building data centers in space to supply ‌compute for AI developers, The Information said.

Reuters could not immediately verify ‌the ​report.

SpaceX did ‌not immediately respond to a request for comment.